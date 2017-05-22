NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
Chiesa: ‘My season has been good’
By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa is “sorry” for Fiorentina’s poor season but “for me as a footballer it’s been beautiful”.

The Viola currently sit eighth in Serie A, and will miss out on Europe for the first time in four seasons.

“I’m sorry, but for me on a sporting level it’s been beautiful as a footballer,” Chiesa said at the presentation of the Memorial Galli.

“I hope for a better future for me and for Fiorentina.

“Will I stay for a very long time? Yes.”

