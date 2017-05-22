Cairo: ‘Belotti going nowhere’

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo is “happy” with Sinisa Mihajlovic, and insists Andrea Belotti will stay unless his clause is activated.

The Granata were hoping to push for the Europa League this season, but are instead in a disappointing ninth.

Despite that, the club’s patron insists he’s happy with the efforts of Coach Mihajlovic.

“The answer is obvious, he has a contract with us and we’re happy with him,” Cairo said in an interview with Premium Sport.

“His first year has brought good results and good feedback with the youngsters he’s used. We’re satisfied and we’ll continue together.

“After the match yesterday the boss had a peaceful confrontation with the team, due to an end to the season we didn’t want.

“Unfortunately we dropped off a bit after the derby [with Juventus], but we still had a good season.

“We’ve never talked about Europe, that wasn’t the goal for the first season.”

Cairo also discussed Belotti’s future, and confirmed he won’t leave unless a foreign club pays his €100m release clause.

“We have a contract with him until 2021 and I don’t think there are teams who will come and pay the clause.

“I wish him a great season [next season] along with the new signings who will arrive.”

