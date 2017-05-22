NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
‘Lazio want to keep Biglia, Keita’
By Football Italia staff

Sporting director Igli Tare says Lazio “want to hold onto” Keita Baldé Diao and Lucas Biglia.

The players have been linked with Juventus and Milan respectively, but the Aquile are looking to build on a fourth-place finish this season.

“The most important thing is that the club wants to hold onto these players,” Tare told Premium Sport.

“We’re talking to them about extending their contracts, it’s like in a wedding: both sides have to be content. If there’s a chance then so be it.

“They’ve given a lot to Lazio, but the same applies the other way too. We’ll do our best to try and hold onto them, let’s see.

“Growing at a big club like Lazio is crucial for young people. We want to make Lazio a point of arrival, not a starting point.”

