Suso: ‘I want to stay’

By Football Italia staff

Suso confirms his “dream” is to renew with Milan but “we’ll decide in the summer”.

The Spanish winger has been in talks over an extension for some time, but so far he is yet to put pen to paper on a longer deal.

“It’s better not to mention the contract now,” Suso said outside the Premio Gentleman 2017.

“We’ll see what happens in the summer. As I’ve always said, I’m very happy here and my dream is to play for this team. The important thing is that we got into the Europa League.

“We’ll decide in the summer, I’m very happy and I’ve heard the support of the fans. I thank them for that, because it’s been a beautiful year.

“Let’s see what the club want to do, and if they want to talk they know where I am.”

