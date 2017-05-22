NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
HT: Muric edges Pescara in front
By Football Italia staff

Robert Muric’s goal on his first Serie A start has Pescara leading Palermo at half-time.

Both sides were already relegated, while the hosts were already doomed to finish bottom of the Serie A table.

Zdenek Zeman opted for Alberto Cerri up-front, as the Deflini looked to say goodbye to their home fans before next season in Serie B.

Cerri came close to breaking the deadlock after 10 minutes, but his left-footed shot on the turn went just over the bar.

Pescara did take the lead on 14 minutes, Robert Muric with a find downward header after Gianluca Carprari’s cross.

Ilja Nestorovski should have equalised, but he shot tamely at Vincenzo Fiorello after Francesco Zampano’s wayward pass.

That was the Rosanero’s only real chance of the half as they largely ceded possession to the hosts, with Alessandro Diamanti summing things up with a wayward shot on 44 minutes.

Pescara: Fiorillo; Zampano, Bovo, Fornasier, Biraghi; Verre, Brugman, Memushaj; Muric, Cerri, Caprari

Palermo: Fulignati; Cionek, Goldaniga, Gonzalez; Rispoli, Jajalo, B. Henrique, Chochev, Aleesami; Diamanti; Nestorovski

