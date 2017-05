Pescara salvage pride

By Football Italia staff

Pescara salvaged some pride with a 2-0 win over Palermo, but wayward finishing meant it should have been more.

Robert Muric scored on his first Serie A start in the first half, before Alexandru Mitrita doubled the hosts’ advantage in the second half of what was a dead rubber.

