Preziosi: ‘Shouldn’t have sold Rincon’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi confirms he wants to sell, and “definitely” shouldn’t have let Tomas Rincon leave in January.

The Grifone secured their Serie A safety with a win over Torino yesterday, but the patron has been the subject of fan protests for much of the season.

“This year we suffered a lot, it was one of the hardest,” Preziosi said on Radio Anch’io Sport.

“Now we can breathe a sigh of relief, I’m happy for the fans. As far as I’m concerned though, there are all the conditions for me to withdraw, I have health problems too.

“The problem will be finding a serious buyer or a company interested in carrying out the project. If there are opportunities I’ll evaluate them seriously.

“Mistakes? I made some, I definitely wouldn’t sell Rincon [to Juventus] if I could go back.”

