Genoa President Enrico Preziosi confirms he wants to sell, and “definitely” shouldn’t have let Tomas Rincon leave in January.
The Grifone secured their Serie A safety with a win over Torino yesterday, but the patron has been the subject of fan protests for much of the season.
“This year we suffered a lot, it was one of the hardest,” Preziosi said on Radio Anch’io Sport.
“Now we can breathe a sigh of relief, I’m happy for the fans. As far as I’m concerned though, there are all the conditions for me to withdraw, I have health problems too.
“The problem will be finding a serious buyer or a company interested in carrying out the project. If there are opportunities I’ll evaluate them seriously.
“Mistakes? I made some, I definitely wouldn’t sell Rincon [to Juventus] if I could go back.”
