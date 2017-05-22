Candreva: ‘Inter deserve criticism’

By Football Italia staff

Inter winger Antonio Candreva admits “we have to accept the criticism because we haven’t been up to this shirt”.

The Nerazzurri beat Lazio last night to end a run of eight games without a win, but they will finish the season without even a Europa League place to show for their efforts.

“Not even we expected this drop-off,” Candreva admitted, speaking to Premium Sport.

“We have a week to work, and we’ll try to finish well at home. Our fans are disappointed, but we are too for our own sakes.

“We’ll put this season behind us and start again in another register. At the moment things aren’t working, so we have to accept the criticism because we haven’t been up to this shirt.

“We’re going to try to get back to the top where Inter deserve to be.

“Did we drop-off after Torino? Maybe. We believed in the Champions League, but we dropped other points after the international break.

“We need to work with mutual esteem, sacrifice and humility. Those are the components you need to be a group.

“The fans have been fantastic, they’ve shown us so much patience even after bad performances. There are excuses, but what counts are the facts.”

