‘Donnarumma? It’s up to him…’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella confirms Milan “are doing everything” to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma but “he has to make his choice”.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of next season, and tying him to a longer contract is priority for the new Chinese owners.

“I know the club is making tremendous efforts to recognise the great qualities of Gigio,” Montella told Premium Sport.

“I like Donnarumma like a son, but now he has to make a choice and understand what he wants to do to grow up, but with the utmost calm.

“The club is doing everything to keep him.”

Montella was also asked about Gerard Deulofeu, who is on loan from Everton but could be bought back by Barcelona.

“Deulofeu has given us a lot and he’s a had a great impact. His fate isn’t up to us, but I think all players are replaceable. As are Coaches.

“Keita Baldé Diao? There are a lot of Keitas in the world. He’s a very interesting player, but every time we talk about a player his value goes up, even more so with [Lazio President Claudio] Lotito.”

