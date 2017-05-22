Post new comment

Gianluigi Buffon becomes the most successful Serie A player of all time, Roma set a new away record, Napoli improve their own points tally and the most prolific Capocannoniere race since 1949 in Susy Campanale' s stats.

Juventus are the first side ever to win the Serie A title six years in a row. The Bianconeri previously had five from 1931-35 and Il Grande Torino from 1943-49 (with break for World War II). In Europe’s top five Leagues, only Olympique Lyonnais have done better with seven from 2001-07.

Only six Juve players won all six titles during this run: Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli, Claudio Marchisio and Stephan Lichtsteiner. In each of those six campaigns, Juve had the best defensive record in the division.

Juve officially now have 33 league titles (35 with two revoked), the same number as Real Madrid, more than any other club in Europe’s top five divisions.

Max Allegri is the third Juve Coach to have won three consecutive Scudetti after Carlo Carcano (four) and Antonio Conte. Allegri overall now has four Serie A titles, fewer only than Giovanni Trapattoni, Fabio Capello and Marcello Lippi.

During those six campaigns, Juventus earned 539 points – at least 94 more than any other club.

Gigi Buffon is the most successful player in Italian football history, winning eight Scudetti (10 with two revoked), on a par with Giovanni Ferrari and Giuseppe Furino. All of them achieved at least some of those titles with Juve.

The Bianconeri are unbeaten in 52 competitive games at the Juventus Stadium, winning 45 of them. Juve scored five direct free kicks this term, more than any other Serie A side.

Before last season, no Italian club had ever managed the Scudetto-Coppa Italia Double for two years in a row. Juve have now improved their own record with three Doubles on the trot.

Mario Mandzukic is the first Juventus player to score in Serie A on his birthday since Alessandro Del Piero on November 9, 2008.

Crotone hadn’t lost since a 1-0 at home to Fiorentina on March 19, putting together five wins and two draws. The Squali lost all four meetings with Juventus between Serie A and B, never scoring a goal and conceding 13.

There are at least five players on 24 or more goals in a single Serie A season. The only previous time this happened was in 1949-50.

Mohamed Salah (15 & 11), Alejandro Gomez (15 & 10) and Jose Callejon (13 & 11) are the only players to have reached double figures in both goals and assists in Serie A this season. In his last nine Serie A appearances, Salah contributed with five goals and five assists.

Roma set club records for a 20-team Serie A season with 27 victories overall and 12 on their travels. It was also a new club record seventh away win on the bounce.

The last time the Giallorossi scored five away goals in the top flight was in June 1995 at Cremonese.

Stephan El Shaarawy found the net in three Serie A games on the bounce, something he hadn’t achieved since December 2012.

Edin Dzeko has 38 goals in all competition this season, equalling the tally set by Gonzalo Higuain for Napoli in 2015-16.

Chievo have not beaten Roma, home or away, since a 1-0 result at the Olimpico in May 2013, picking up just two points from eight meetings. The Giallorossi’s last defeat at the Bentegodi was 1-0 in December 2012.

Rolando Maran’s men scraped just one point from the last four home fixtures. With 60 goals conceded, this is the worst Flying Donkeys performance in their 12 Serie A campaigns. Lucas Castro set a new Serie A personal best of five goals.

Napoli set a new all-time club record of 83 points in a single Serie A season, which had already been set last term, and 25 victories. The Partenopei extended their positive streak to nine wins and two stalemates.

The last season with two strikers on at least 27 Serie A goals was 1958-59. Then it was Antonio Valentin Angelillo and Jose Altafini, now it’s Dries Mertens and Edin Dzeko.

In his last three top flight appearances, Mertens has scored five and assisted four goals. The Belgian is the only player this season who managed both a goal and assist in three consecutive matches.

Lorenzo Insigne has 17 goals this season, as many as in his previous three Serie A campaigns put together.

Fiorentina have won just one of their last eight away fixtures, 1-0 at Crotone, along with three draws and four losses. The Viola had not conceded four or more goals in four different games of a Serie A season since 1949-50.

Lazio have not shared the spoils with Inter since a 2-2 at San Siro in December 2014, followed by three victories each. The last stalemate in Rome was 1-1 in March 2008, as between Serie A and the Coppa Italia there were five wins for both hosts and visitors.

Keita Balde Diao has scored eight goals with two assists in his last five Serie A games.

Inter were without a victory since March 12, 7-1 over Atalanta, followed by two draws and eight defeats. This allowed them to equal the all-time club record of eight Serie A rounds without success, but not set a new one.

Milan’s last victory was 4-0 over Palermo on April 9, followed by three draws and two losses. Vincenzo Montella celebrated his 100th Serie A win as a Coach.

The last Serie A goal scored by Keisuke Honda was in the 2-0 home win over Genoa on February 14, 2016.

Bologna have just one point from their last five away games. The Rossoblu conquered San Siro last season, but that remains the only win over the Rossoneri in their last 15 matches in all competition.

Empoli lost three of the last four rounds. Atalanta haven’t lost at the Castellani in Serie A since 2-0 in 2007, while their last overall defeat to Empoli was a 2-1 Serie B result in April 2011, followed by three wins and as many draws.

Atalanta extended their unbeaten streak to four victories and five stalemates.

Genoa secured their mathematical safety.

Torino have not beaten Genoa since a 1-0 result in September 1981, picking up just nine draws and 11 defeats in all competition, home and away. The Granata managed just two points from the last four games.

Toro are the most entertaining side to watch this season, as their games involved a total 129 goals (66 scored and 63 conceded).

Sassuolo are unbeaten in seven, winning four of them. This was their first success against Cagliari after three draws from five previous attempts.

Francesco Magnanelli found the net on his return from five months out injured.

Cagliari set a club record for 20-team top flights with their 14th away defeat of the season. The Sardinians faced Sassuolo six times in Serie A with both teams on target each time and a grand total of 26 goals. This term their two meetings provided 15 goals.

Udinese are six points worse off than at this stage last season. Sampdoria have lost just one of their last eight meetings with Udinese, home and away, with three victories and four draws.

Sampdoria are eight points better off than last term, despite not winning in seven rounds (four draws, three defeats).

Robert Muric and Alexandru Mitrita enjoyed their debut Serie A goals. Pescara had not beaten Palermo since a 1-0 Serie A result here in September 2012, followed by two draws and two defeats, home and away in all competition.

This was only the Delfini’s second win of the season on the pitch after crushing Genoa 5-0 on Zdenek Zeman’s debut on February 19. They were also awarded a 3-0 victory away to Sassuolo due to an ineligible player, but had actually lost that game 2-1.

