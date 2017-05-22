Serie B: Carpi through in play-off

By Football Italia staff

Carpi beat Cittadella 2-1 in the Serie B play-off, to set-up a meeting with Frosinone in the next round.

The sides had finished sixth and seventh in the regular season, so Cittadella had a one-off home game as the higher-placed side.

The visitors took the lead with a Lorenzo Lollo stunner just after the half hour mark, and doubled their lead in the second half through Jerry Mbakogu.

Cittadella hit back almost immediately through Antimo Iunco, but they couldn’t force an equaliser and Carpi go through to face Frosinone.

The first match will be played at Stadio Sandro Cabassi on Friday, before the return leg at the Matusa on May 29.

