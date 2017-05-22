Quagliarella: ‘Totti deserves better’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella believes Roma captain Francesco Totti “does not deserve to be treated like this”.

The Giallorossi announced last month that Er Pupone would be retiring at the end of the season, and it appears increasingly that he was not offered the chance to sign another playing contract.

Totti himself has been coy over whether he could continue playing elsewhere, but his final Roma game will almost certainly be on Sunday.

“He doesn’t not deserve to be treated like this,” Quagliarella said after receiving the Premio Gentleman.

“He needs to play in every stadium, because the people are there to see him. As football lover, I’d like him not to stop.”

