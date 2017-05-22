Zeman: ‘Totti won’t retire’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara Coach Zdenek Zeman doesn’t think Roma legend Francesco Totti will retire - “I hope to see him on the pitch again”.

The Giallorossi captain hasn’t been offered a new contract, so Sunday’s Genoa game will be his last for the club he has played for all his career.

“I haven’t heard that he wants to leave,” Zeman told Sky after tonight’s win over Palermo.

“I’ll be at the farewell party, there will be no goodbye.

“Do I think he’ll leave? No, I hope to see him on the pitch again.”

Despite Pescara’s win tonight, the Delfini are already relegated and Zeman discussed the plans for next season.

“We’re talking about it, and that talk is also related to the players we’ll choose. It won’t be easy, we need to see what comes up on the transfer market.

“I know what I want to do, and it’s not the play and results of this year.”

