Monday May 22 2017
EDF: ‘Roma? We’ll talk later…’
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco is coy on Roma rumours - “if there’s interest, we’ll talk about it later…”

Giallorossi boss Luciano Spalletti is expected to join Inter, possibly to be announced this week, leaving a vacancy at Stadio Olimpico.

As a former player, Di Francesco would be an obvious choice, and tonight he refused to rule himself out of the running.

“At the moment I’m only thinking of Sassuolo,” the former midfielder said outside the Premio Maestrelli ceremony.

“I know there are some possibilities, but we’ll talk about them later.

“Roma? If there’s any interest we’ll talk about it later. On Saturday I’ll talk with [President Giorgio] Squinzi and we’ll evaluate things together.”

