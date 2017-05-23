Post new comment

Roberto Mancini is as competent as he is suave when it comes to matters concerning football on the Peninsula, but when he spoke to RAI Due, last week he arguably was wrong. The former Sampdoria striker claimed that if Napoli had managed to keep hold of record-breaking Argentine, Gonzalo Higuain, then they would have won the title. This argument however, has more than one flaw, the first is Juventus, who even without him would surely have contested, but second is the fact that his absence has lifted the rest of the Partenopei this season.

Nobody knows for sure what was said in the Neapolitan dressing room in pre-season, but it worked. When their talisman GON-ZA-LO, moved to the bitter enemy in Turin, shirts were burned, Naples erupted and a large hole was left in the team.

Maurizio Sarri moved quickly to fill the void, enter stage left Arkadiusz Milik, but his anterior cruciate ligament injury side-lined him for frustrating amount of time, meaning he managed only five goals in four starts and 13 substitute appearances. Even before the Pole was signed, the message would have been that in the absence of Higuain they would all have to contribute.

The message from Sarri in those early days of the season resonated more than perhaps the former Empoli Coach could have even dreamed of. The players have stood up this year and taken responsibility as a collective in almost ‘Ajax-like’ proportions. Captain Marek Hamsik has netted 11, Spaniard Jose Callejon 13, the Neapolitan’s own Lorenzo Insigne has an incredible return of 17, then of course there is Dries Mertens.

If you asked anybody two seasons ago, nay last year, if Mertens was prolific, they would have laughed at you. After a conversation about the Belgian being a very adept attacking winger on the left or right, the talk may have slipped into the fact that he was arguably inconsistent, but a goal threat? No, not Dries.

Sarri’s collective spirit and almost utilitarian approach has also heralded a bizarre twist. The Belgian has picked up as staggering 27 goals thanks in no small part to the selfless assists of Hamsik, Insigne, Callejon and Piotr Zielinski. The Neapolitans now offer a more complete service that is powered by four main goal-scorers rather than relying on just one man. Mertens can easily be left out of this team and Napoli can still compete.

Whilst Mancini identified that any side is normally better with Higuain in it, what he didn’t account for was that the magnitude of his exit forced Sarri into constructing a system that would not leave them in this predicament again. Napoli certainly deserve second place, as they have been beautiful to watch, so much so that at times their recklessness has cost them. You can tell the players are enjoying themselves out there and that can lead to lapses in concentration.

They are the Three Musketeers to Roma’s Cardinal Guards. Yes, they take more risks, but they are more exciting, more graceful and have a spirit that is often seen at the birth of great teams. If they don’t get second this season, then it is still just the beginning.

