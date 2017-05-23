Spalletti to Inter reports growing

By Football Italia staff

Reports are growing that Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti will join Inter, likely on a three-year contract worth €4m per season.

It emerged yesterday that a meeting between Walter Sabatini, Steven Zhang and Piero Ausilio had led to the Nerazzurri to focus their attentions on the Tuscan tactician.

Spalletti is out of contract at the end of the season, and given there is only one Serie A game remaining it seems certain he won’t renew with the Lupi.

This morning all three of Italy’s main sports newspapers - Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport - are reporting that the Coach will join the Beneamata.

Gazzetta reports that he will sign a three-year contract worth €4m per season, and the announcement could arrive on Monday after the end of the season.

The newspaper also reports that Inter would like to bring Radja Nainggolan or Kevin Strootman from the Giallorossi this summer too.

Each would cost around €40m, so Ivan Perisic, Ever Banega and Marcelo Brozovic are likely to be sold to comply with Financial Fair Play.

However, Roma are also under FFP restrictions, so could accept a payment in instalments, as that can be filed with UEFA as one lump sum.

That would allow the Giallorossi greater room for manoeuvre on the transfer market this summer.

