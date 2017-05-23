Juventus in for Iniesta?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy today suggest Juventus are interested in Andres Iniesta, if he decides to leave Barcelona.

The Spanish international is out of contract at the end of next season, and so far he has not renewed his deal with the Blaugrana.

This morning both Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the Bianconeri are ready to move if there is any uncertainty this summer.

Iniesta is unlikely to leave Barça, but the presence of Dani Alves could help to convince him if there is any breakdown in contract talks.

Both newspapers are also reporting that Patrik Schick of Sampdoria and Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio will be the first signings of the season.

In addition, Gazzetta believes Juve want Angel Di Mario for the left-wing, but he may be out of reach given the frosty relations with Paris Saint-Germain.

