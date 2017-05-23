NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
Di Francesco to replace Spalletti
By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco will replace Luciano Spalletti on the Roma bench.

It appears the current Giallorossi boss is set to join Inter, with his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

That deal could be announced as soon as the weekend, but Corriere dello Sport believes the Giallorossi are already working to line-up his replacement.

The newspaper believes Roma have decided to appoint their former midfielder Di Francesco, who has won plaudits for his work with the Neroverdi, taking them into the Europa League last season.

He also suits the profile desired by sporting director Monchi, as a young Coach with an attacking philosophy who can develop youngsters.

