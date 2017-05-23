Five things we learned from Week 37

By Football Italia staff

Juventus finally wrapped up the Scudetto, while Milan secured Europa League football for next season in the penultimate round of Serie A.

However, there is still plenty of intrigue to be found in the final weekend, as the relegation battle and the race for second go down to the wire.

Here’s what we learned from Week 37

Juventus will take some stopping

It may have taken them until Week 37 to mathematically seal the Scudetto, but the truth is Juve have felt like champions since around January.

The Bianconeri have now won the title for the past six seasons, with a combined 94 point gap over Napoli, and 100 points over Roma.

Nothing lasts forever, and there are challengers waiting in the wings, but the Old Lady will take some stopping again next season.

Milan get over the line

Despite stumbling as they approached the finish line, Milan’s 3-0 win over Bologna sealed a return to European competition for the first time since the 2013-14 Champions League.

The Rossoneri have a long way to go before they return to their former glories, but the new Chinese owners appear to be moving quickly to rejuvenate the squad.

Mateo Musacchio should officially sign from Villarreal this week, while moves for Ricardo Rodriguez and Lucas Biglia are also thought to be close.

After hitting rock bottom, the Diavolo may finally be beginning the long climb back to the top.

Crotone still have a chance

Davide Nicola’s Crotone have become the neutral’s favourite in recent weeks, their stunning run of form giving them hope of a great escape.

A trip to Juventus Stadium was never going to bring much joy, and the Squali were comfortably beaten 3-0.

However, Empoli’s home loss to Atalanta means they remain just one point above Crotone, so the relegation battle will go down to the final weekend.

Nicola’s men are at Lazio, while the Tuscans visit already relegated Palermo, so the miracle remains unlikely but there is still hope in Calabria of doing the impossible.

Second-place shoot-out

Neither Roma or Napoli are giving an inch in the battle for automatic Champions League qualification.

The Giallorossi emerged as 5-3 winners from a crazy gave with Chievo, before the Partenopei thrashed Fiorentina 4-1.

Given the woeful record of Italian teams in the play-off round, automatic group stage qualification is crucial for both sides.

The city of Genoa will decide things, with Napoli at Sampdoria on the final day and Roma welcoming Genoa.

Torino are on the beach

Genoa secured their Serie A status with a 2-1 win over Torino, but the Granata appear to have ended their season early.

After a hard-fought draw with Juventus in the Derby della Mole, Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side were thrashed 5-0 at home by Napoli, before this Sunday’s defeat at Marassi.

Toro welcome Sassuolo on Sunday night, but it appears they’ve already checked-out mentally.

