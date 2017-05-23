Iaquinta: ‘Totti my best teammate’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Iaquinta describes Roma captain Francesco Totti as “the best player I played with”.

The pair played together as Italy won the 2006 World Cup, and the Giallorossi legend is set to retire after this Sunday’s game with Genoa.

“Totti is the best player I played with,” Iaquinta revealed on TeleRadioStereo.

“I won the World Cup with him, we shared that great experience. Totti deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, now these are the most delicate days because he’s coming to the end of his career.

“Luciano Spalletti? I only have good things to say about Spalletti, he Coached me at Udinese and I grew up with him in every respect.

“Rome isn’t an easy place and he’s doing fine with Roma, it’s crucial for a squad to end the season well.”

