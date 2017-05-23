NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
Deulofeu to leave Milan
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain continue to suggest Barcelona will re-sign Gerard Deulofeu, currently on loan at Milan, this summer.

The winger joined the Rossoneri on loan from Everton in January, but the Blaugrana can buy him back for €12m this summer as part of the deal which took him to England.

Coach Vincenzo Montella appeared to hint last night that the Spanish international would leave, declaring “all players are replaceable”.

Now Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barça will indeed take up their option, and Deulofeu will re-join them after the Under-21 European Championships.

He has managed four goals and three assists in his 17 appearances since moving to San Siro.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies