Deulofeu to leave Milan

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain continue to suggest Barcelona will re-sign Gerard Deulofeu, currently on loan at Milan, this summer.

The winger joined the Rossoneri on loan from Everton in January, but the Blaugrana can buy him back for €12m this summer as part of the deal which took him to England.

Coach Vincenzo Montella appeared to hint last night that the Spanish international would leave, declaring “all players are replaceable”.

Now Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barça will indeed take up their option, and Deulofeu will re-join them after the Under-21 European Championships.

He has managed four goals and three assists in his 17 appearances since moving to San Siro.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more