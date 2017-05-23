NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
Professor dedicates poem to Totti
By Football Italia staff

A professor from the University of Genoa has written a lengthy poem in Latin to celebrate the career of Roma legend Francesco Totti.

The Giallorossi captain will play his final match for the club on Sunday, having joined them as a youngster in 1989.

In tribute Walter Lapini, professor of Greek literature at the University of Genoa has written a poem in Latin entitled ‘Il Cucchiaio di Dio’ or ‘Cochlear Dei’.

The ‘cucchiaio’ is Totti’s famous chip shot, and the description of the volume describes Er Pupone as “more durable than bronze”.

The book was written under the pseudonym Alvaro Rissa, in reference to a poem by Nanni Moretti, and the author describes Totti as "the best player of the past 100 years".

