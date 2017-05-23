NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
‘Sevilla want Jovetic outright’
By Football Italia staff

Sevilla’s sporting director confirms they want to sign Stevan Jovetic permanently from Inter, but wages could be a problem,

The Montenegrin joined the Andalusian side on loan in January, and they have the option to make it permanent for a fee of €14m before June 14.

“We need to study Jovetic's situation,” Oscar Arias told the club’s official website.

“What is clear is that we would like to sit down with the Coach [Jorge Sampaoli] to see what profile of players he is looking for considering the options that we have.

“Our idea is to work towards him continuing with us. There are difficult contractual circumstances but our intention is that he [Jovetic] stays with us.”

