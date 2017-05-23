Buffon: ‘I’m Totti’s victim!’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon describes himself as one of Roma captain Francesco Totti’s “favourite victims”.

The Giallorossi legend will play his final game for the club on Sunday, and his fellow veteran was in goal for Parma on the day Er Pupone won his one and only Scudetto.

“I’m one of Totti’s favourite victims,” Buffon smiled in a video posted on Roma’s Twitter account.

“We’ve often played against each other, and like me he’s always played in strong teams so it’s inevitable he’s scored a lot of goals.

“Some, while I wouldn’t say it was a pleasure to concede them, were so beautiful that I’d have been ruining a masterpiece if I’ve saved them!”

