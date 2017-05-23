‘Spalletti ideal for Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Former President Massimo Moratti believes Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti would be “ideal” for Inter.

The Tuscan tactician is out of contract at the end of the season, and it’s widely expected he’ll jump ship to San Siro for next season.

“I think he would be an ideal profile,” Moratti told Retesport.

“He’s an intelligent man and he has experience abroad. He did well with Roma this year and in my opinion he’d be good for Inter.

“With his qualities combined with some good management from the club, we can hope to challenge Juventus next season, just as Roma and Napoli have done this year.”

Moratti was also asked about Roma legend Francesco Totti, who will play his final game on Sunday.

“It’s difficult to think that he could stop playing. He’s special, a champion of champions and he’s one of the few capable of inventing football.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more