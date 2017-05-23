Capello: ‘Madrid fear Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Former Real Madrid Coach Fabio Capello believes the Spaniards “are afraid of Juventus”.

The two sides meet in the Champions League final on June 3, and the man who Coached both teams says Los Merengues are worried.

“Real’s directors are afraid of Juve,” Capello insisted in an interview with Fox Sports.

“They asked me why [Max] Allegri’s defence never concedes goals. I told them it will be a balanced final, maybe Real will have an advantage due to the value of their attack.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best in the world at the moment.”

