NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
Gattuso: ‘Forza Juve!’
By Football Italia staff

Milan hero Gennaro Gattuso reveals “as an Italian, I’m all for Juventus” in the Champions League final.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3, as they look to become the first Serie A side to win the competition since 2010.

“As an Italian, I’m all for Juventus,” Gattuso told Sky.

“We need to get back to the top in Europe, and I hope that an Italian team can take the Champions League back to Italy.

“It seemed unthinkable two or three years ago, but now this Juve, with a new stadium and a new board have built an important squad.

“They don’t look like an Italian team, and that’s a good thing for our football.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies