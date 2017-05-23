Gattuso: ‘Forza Juve!’

By Football Italia staff

Milan hero Gennaro Gattuso reveals “as an Italian, I’m all for Juventus” in the Champions League final.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3, as they look to become the first Serie A side to win the competition since 2010.

“As an Italian, I’m all for Juventus,” Gattuso told Sky.

“We need to get back to the top in Europe, and I hope that an Italian team can take the Champions League back to Italy.

“It seemed unthinkable two or three years ago, but now this Juve, with a new stadium and a new board have built an important squad.

“They don’t look like an Italian team, and that’s a good thing for our football.”

