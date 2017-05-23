‘Madrid will give soul for CL’

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez says they will “give our souls until the last second” to beat Juventus.

In just under two weeks the teams face off in the Champions League final in Cardiff, with Los Blancos looking to become the first team to retain the competition in its current format.

“We have a final on June 3,” Perez told reporters after a meeting with the mayor of Madrid.

“It won’t be easy, but we’ll give our souls until the last second to win.

“Zizou [Zinedine Zidane] is one of the symbols of our history, and I thank him for giving and giving. You were the best player in the world and now you’re quite simply the best Coach in the world.

“This team has demonstrated its value once again, and our dream is to come back here and celebrate on June 4.

“I know this team will have the soul to conquer that 12th Champions League title. That’s what Real is, the players know it and so does Zidane.”

