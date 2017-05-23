‘Reina wants to stay at Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina wants to stay at Napoli this summer, according to the goalkeeper’s father.

The Spanish international is in the second of his two spells at San Paolo, but has been criticised for his form this season, leading to speculation he could leave.

“His future? It will depend on him and the President,” Miguel Reina said on Radio Crc.

“I don’t know anything about what has been decided. I’m sure of one thing though, he’d like to keep wearing the Azzurri shirt, he’s proud of it and he’s really attached to the city.

“The criticism? The problem is that when a goalkeeper makes a mistake it’s much more visible, criticism is part of the game.

“In any case, I think Pepe has had a great season and he should proud. That’s true for all the team, who expected these improvements after [Gonzalo] Higuain left?”

Higuain will play the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 3, who will the Reina household be supporting?

“My teams, Napoli, Barcelona and Atletico [Madrid] were all eliminated, so I hope both finalists lose. Unfortunately that’s not possible!”

