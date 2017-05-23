NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
 Cassano: ‘I want Verona move’
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano reveals he is “crazy” about Verona, where he could reunite with Giampaolo Pazzini.

The Butei have won promotion to Serie A at the first time of asking, following their relegation last season.

A big part of that success has been the 23 goals provided by Pazzini, and he had a deadly partnership with FantAntonio during their time together at Sampdoria.

“I’m crazy about Hellas, a club which took 25,000 to the stadium in Serie B can only give you strong emotions,” Cassano revealed in an interview with Arena.

“I have a crazy desire to get back playing and I want to do it at a club full of enthusiasm like Verona, with a full and passionate Bentegodi.

“I prayed for Hellas to go to Serie A, because I’m convinced that going there would be the best thing I could do.

“There has been contact with [President Maurizio] Setti in the past, and I’d like to have a happy ending now because I have a lot of esteem for the President.

“So far I’ve been training six days out of seven, only resting on a Sunday and I’ve lost three kilos but I’ve still to drop two to be at the top.

“Pazzini? We have beautiful moments at Sampdoria, and there’s a great feeling on the pitch with him.”

