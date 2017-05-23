Official: Espanyol sign Diego Lopez

By Football Italia staff

Espanyol have officially confirmed the outright signing of Diego Lopez from Milan.

The goalkeeper joined the Spanish side on loan last summer, having lost his place in the first team to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Diego Lopez and RCD Espanyol have reached an agreement to definitely transfer the Galician to the first team,” a statement confirmed.

“This confirms the permanent transfer of Diego Lopez from AC Milan. The goalkeeper has signed with Espanyol until June 30, 2020 and will have a buyout clause of €50m.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more