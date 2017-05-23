NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
Official: Espanyol sign Diego Lopez
By Football Italia staff

Espanyol have officially confirmed the outright signing of Diego Lopez from Milan.

The goalkeeper joined the Spanish side on loan last summer, having lost his place in the first team to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Diego Lopez and RCD Espanyol have reached an agreement to definitely transfer the Galician to the first team,” a statement confirmed.

“This confirms the permanent transfer of Diego Lopez from AC Milan. The goalkeeper has signed with Espanyol until June 30, 2020 and will have a buyout clause of €50m.”

