Sunderland consider Ranieri?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Sunderland are considering Claudio Ranieri as the successor to David Moyes.

The former Manchester United manager resigned yesterday, with the Black Cats having been relegated from the English Premier League this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Ranieri is one of the names on the shortlist to replace the Scotsman, though it would be a complicated deal.

The Roman was sacked by Leicester City earlier this season, but he guided the Foxes to the Premier League title 12 months ago.

It’s therefore not likely he would drop down to the Championship unless Sunderland could put a particularly attractive offer on the table.

That’s unlikely, as the club made a loss of £35m for the last financial year.

