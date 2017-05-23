Ferrero: ‘Muriel was wrong’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero says Luis Muriel’s celebration against Udinese was “wrong”.

The Colombian striker scored a penalty on Sunday, and his excessive celebrations sparked a brawl which saw him banned for one game, and Udinese’s Danilo for two.

“I’m disappointed, I’m looking for football with love and passion,” Ferrero told Tuttomercatoweb. “Certain incidents don’t belong in this sport. He was wrong, but he was whistled for the whole game.

“We consider footballers to be great men, but they’re just little kids who have never done anything in life.”

