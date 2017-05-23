Calcio mourns referee Farina

By Football Italia staff

Former Serie A referee and current chief of the Serie B referees’ association Stefano Farina has died suddenly, aged 54.

The official from Novi Ligure made his Serie A debut in January 1995, overseeing 236 top flight games and 117 in Serie B.

He also worked on two Italian Super Cup Finals and was appointed referee for the 2006 European Super Cup.

Farina had currently been working as the chief of the Serie B CAN.

“Dear Stefano, your game has come to an end in an unexpected way, prematurely, without giving you the opportunity to add extra time,” wrote Referees Association President Marcello Nicchi.

“We want to remember you as a meticulous professional, at times picky, but also joyous. A great referee and a great director, a teacher of men.

“An exemplary father, husband and friend. The world of football loses a great man of sport. Ciao Principe!”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more