Inter close to Real Madrid's Danilo

By Football Italia staff

Inter are close to signing Brazilian right-back Danilo from Real Madrid, according to Cadena SER in Spain.

The defender turns 26 in July and is under contract until 2021, but has become increasingly frustrated at the lack of regular playing time this season.

Danilo arrived from FC Porto in the summer of 2015 for a huge €31.5m transfer fee, but struggled to adapt.

This term he has managed just 25 appearances in all competition, scoring one goal with three assists.

According to Cadenar SER and Marca, Real Madrid are considering the Inter proposal, as they could cash in now or wait after recent performances showed an improvement in confidence, replacing injured Dani Carvajal.

Any decision will naturally only be made after the Champions League Final against Juventus on June 3.

Danilo would be the second Real Madrid defender heading for Inter, as they are widely reported to have a deal for 34-year-old Pepe, who becomes a free agent next month.

