Monchi: 'Mixed feelings at Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Monchi is adamant Francesco Totti “will retire on Sunday and then we’ll see what his future holds. It’s strange working at Roma and I have mixed feelings.”

The new director of sport spoke to Spanish station Canal Sur Radio about his new experience in Serie A.

“It is still a strange situation for me, living and working in Rome. It’s complicated and I still have mixed feelings,” the former Sevilla chief confessed.

“Football in Italy, and in particular in Rome, is experienced in a very passionate way and everything that happens is amplified. In that sense, it reminds me of Spain, especially when it comes to the issues of the fans.”

Totti is going to be given a send-off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, but the 40-year-old has so far refused to confirm or deny he’ll hang up his boots.

“Totti is an idol in Rome. On Sunday he’ll say goodbye to his career as a football player in the game against Genoa and we’ll see what his future holds,” continued Monchi.

“He has a great deal of experience and that is enough to give his contribution. In my case, I will certainly have a lot to learn from him.”

Totti has been offered a role within the club, though exactly what it would involve is still unclear.

Image via @officialasroma

