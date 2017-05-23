QPR return Morrison to Lazio

By Football Italia staff

QPR have confirmed that they will not take up their option to sign Ravel Morrison, so he will return to Lazio.

The English winger had arrived in January on loan with option to buy for €2.5m (circa £2m), but made just five Championship appearances, only one of them in the starting XI.

Still only 24, he Morrison has barely featured over the last few years, struggling to make an impact or even get off the bench at West Ham United and Cardiff City.

Morrison’s contract with Lazio runs to June 2019, but at this point it’s likely the club will negotiate an early termination.

He made just eight competitive appearances in a Lazio jersey for a total 159 minutes of football since arriving as a free agent in July 2015.

