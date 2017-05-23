Cosmi up for Jiangsu Suning job?

By Football Italia staff

Former Perugia, Palermo and Trapani Coach Serse Cosmi is in line for the Jiangsu Suning job, claim reports.

Tuttomercatoweb suggest that 59-year-old Cosmi could be heading to China in order to work at the club that is owned by Suning Group, who also run Inter.

He has been out of work since Serie B side Trapani sacked him in November, having taken the minnows to the verge of promotion into Serie A last season.

His other jobs include Arezzo, Perugia, Genoa, Udinese, Brescia, Livorno, Palermo, Lecce, Siena and Pescara.

A self-confessed Roma supporter, Cosmi is rarely seen without his cap.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more