Udinese deal for Ingelsson

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have agreed terms for Kalmar FF winger Svante Ingelsson, according to Sky Sport Italia.

A deal is believed to have been struck for the player, who turns 19 next month.

He plays primarily on the right wing, but can also do a job on the left.

Ingelsson has two goals in five caps for Sweden at Under-19 level and his contract is due to expire in June 2018.

It is believed the two clubs have agreed a transfer, now Udinese need to work out personal terms with the player.

