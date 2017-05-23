NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
Udinese deal for Ingelsson
By Football Italia staff

Udinese have agreed terms for Kalmar FF winger Svante Ingelsson, according to Sky Sport Italia.

A deal is believed to have been struck for the player, who turns 19 next month.

He plays primarily on the right wing, but can also do a job on the left.

Ingelsson has two goals in five caps for Sweden at Under-19 level and his contract is due to expire in June 2018.

It is believed the two clubs have agreed a transfer, now Udinese need to work out personal terms with the player.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies