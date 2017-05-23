Musacchio passes Milan medical

By Football Italia staff

Mateo Musacchio passed his medical with Milan, but the €18m transfer from Villarreal is postponed for a few days, it’s reported.

The defender turns 27 in August and had already been linked with a move last summer.

Argentina international Musacchio has been with Villarreal since 2009 and this season made 30 competitive appearances.

He arrived in Italy on Monday and underwent his medical at Casa Milan yesterday and today.

This evening he was given a tour of the Milan Museum by Filippo Galli and reportedly signed the contract worth €2.5m per year.

However, according to MilanNews, the deal will not be completed for another few days due to some red tape issues.

Musacchio will be the first new signing of the Yonghong Li era.

