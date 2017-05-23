Delvecchio: 'EDF step down for Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Delvecchio warns going from Luciano Spalletti to Eusebio Di Francesco “would be a step down for Roma. If they want more than the Europa League, they need another Coach.”

Spalletti is rumoured to be heading for Inter after his contract expires in June, while the hot favourite to replace him is current Sassuolo tactician Di Francesco.

“He doesn’t convince me. You bring in a new Coach to give something more to the team. With Eusebio it’s another step down for Roma,” Delvecchio told Rete Sport.

Delvecchio was a striker in the same Giallorossi squad that had Di Francesco in midfield, but isn’t impressed with his former teammate.

“If Spalletti had stayed, and made a few additions on the transfer market, then Roma really would have grown.

“If you want to get into the Europa League, winning or losing a few games, then Di Francesco is fine. The team is strong enough to do that anyway.

“But if Roma want more than the Europa League, they need another Coach.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more