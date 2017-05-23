NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
Director of sport leaves Cagliari
By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially parted company with director of sport Stefano Capozucca in a decision that was taken “by mutual consent.”

A note on the official Cagliari website confirmed “the professional rapport will not be renewed, by mutual consent.

“The club congratulates its Director for the results achieved in the last two sporting seasons and wishes him the best in his on-going career.

“Stefano Capozucca will hold a Press conference on Friday May 26.”

Cagliari were promoted from Serie B last season and finished comfortably mid-table this term.

