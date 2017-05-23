De Sciglio requests Milan exit

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio and his agents met with Milan directors today and reportedly asked to be sold, with Juventus the most likely destination.

The full-back grew up in their youth academy, but his rapport with the fans has become increasingly strained and his car was even attacked by ultras in the car park of San Siro.

Still only 24, De Sciglio’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018.

The Italy international was spotted arriving at Casa Milan this afternoon with his representatives in tow and the meeting lasted approximately an hour.

According to Sky Sport Italia, De Sciglio asked the club to let him go this summer, as he will not be signing a new contract.

It was Max Allegri who really launched De Sciglio’s career at Milan and the Coach wants a reunion at Juventus.

His versatility makes him very important, able to play on the right or left of defence or midfield.

De Sciglio had just 27 competitive games for Milan this season, as he has struggled with muscular problems.

Milan already have his replacement lined up in the shape of Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez.

