A Bola: Juve ask Porto for Felipe

By Football Italia staff

Juventus hope to tempt Brazilian defender Felipe from FC Porto for €30m, according to Portuguese paper A Bola.

The centre-back just turned 28 and arrived from Corinthians for €6.2m last summer.

A Bola claims that Porto told Corinthians they intend to buy the remaining 25 per cent of the player’s contract for €5m.

This is usually the first step towards a sale to another club and would bring the overall cost to around €12m.

He has a €50m release clause in his contract with Porto, but it’s reported they would be prepared to sell for €30m.

Juventus have already spent €20m to sign Medhi Benatia on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich and have Mattia Caldara lined up from Atalanta for 2018.

