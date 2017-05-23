Roma release Totti's last kit

By Football Italia staff

Roma released the images of their new kit for the 2017-18 season, which will be worn on Francesco Totti’s last game on Sunday.

The Giallorossi host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in what is expected to be the final competitive match in Totti’s career.

They will debut the new Nike kit, which will be put on sale from Thursday May 25.

A publicity shot of the shirt was also released, featuring Radja Nainggolan, Kevin Strootman, Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah and Alessandro Florenzi.

With the summer coming up, it has been noted that Nainggolan is front and centre, implying the club has no intention of selling him.

On the other hand, Daniele De Rossi is absent, despite the fact he is meant to take over the captain’s armband next season.

De Rossi’s contract is due to expire in June and no renewal has been signed yet, although a deal is expected to be struck.

It’s reported Roma are only offering a one-year contract, but De Rossi wants two, so the finished article will probably include an option for a second year.

