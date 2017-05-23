Juventus announce Mexico games

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have announced they will be playing in Mexico against CF Monterrey on July 18 and Tigres on July 19.

This is the first edition of the Supercopa Tecate tournament, which will have games from July 16-22 in Mexico City and Monterrey.

Juve are set to face CF Monterrey on July 18 at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

They’ll then take on Tigres at the Estadio Universitario in Mexico City on July 19.

The Supercopa Tecate also involves Porto, Chivas Guadalajara and Cruz Azul.

“The tournament is set to further strengthen Juventus’ links with Mexico, where they count their fourth and fifth largest international fan-base on Facebook and YouTube respectively.”

The Bianconeri are planning out their pre-season tour of America, which will also see them participate in the International Champions Cup.

They will face Barcelona in New York on July 22, Paris Saint-Germain on July 26 in Miami and Roma in Boston on July 30.

