Report: Roma choose Di Francesco

By Football Italia staff

Roma have chosen Eusebio Di Francesco as their new Coach and will finalise terms over the next few days, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The current Sassuolo tactician had emerged ahead of the pack as the favourite to replace Luciano Spalletti, who is heading towards Inter once his contract expires this summer.

This could still be a costly choice, because Sassuolo warned they want the €5m release clause activated on his contract.

Di Francesco has history with Roma, winning the Scudetto as a midfielder when he played there from 1997 to 2001.

Now 47, he retired in 2007 and went straight into management as director of sport at Val di Sangro, then Coach for Virtus Lanciano, Pescara, Lecce and since 2012 Sassuolo.

EDF helped the Neroverdi to their first ever promotion into Serie A, all the way to Europa League qualification last term, finishing in sixth place.

