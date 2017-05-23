Juve-Man Utd for Douglas Costa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Manchester United are the main contenders for Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.

According to newspapers Tuttosport and The Sun, he is waiting until after the Europa League Final between Manchester United and Ajax before making a decision.

That is because he wants to be at a club in the Champions League and Jose Mourinho’s United will only qualify if they win that trophy, having finished outside the top four of the Premier League.

The Brazilian has made it clear he is unhappy at the lack of playing time this season, managing only 14 starts for Bayern.

Douglas Costa was a big investment, moving from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2015 for €30m.

He has three goals in 18 caps for Brazil and is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2020.

Able to play on the left or right wing, he’d fit very well into Max Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 system.

