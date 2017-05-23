Serie B: Benevento progress in play-off

By Football Italia staff

Benevento have beaten Spezia 2-1 in a fiery encounter and will face Perugia in the Serie B promotion play-off semi-final.

These sides finished fifth and eighth in the table at the end of the close season.

The hosts had the opportunity to break the deadlock on 21 minutes, but Fabio Ceravolo saw his penalty parried by Leandro Chicizola.

However, moments later Benevento did find a way through, as Ceravolo made up for the error by nodding in a Nicolas Viola cross.

Just two minutes after that, Inter-owned George Puscas hit a scorcher from distance to make it 2-0.

Spezia got back into it, as Nene managed to nutmeg goalkeeper Alessio Cragno with his low drive.

Just as they started to really pour forward, Luca Vignali received a second yellow card and reduced Spezia to 10 men.

Benevento will now host Perugia in the Serie B play-off semi-final on May 27, then play the second leg at the Stadio Curi on May 30.

The other semi-final is Carpi-Frosinone on May 26, with the second leg on May 29.

The two-legged Final is on June 4 and 8 to decide who joins Spal and Hellas Verona in Serie A.

