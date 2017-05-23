Crystal Palace call Ranieri

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri has been approached by Crystal Palace after Sam Allardyce announced he was retiring, claim Italian sources.

Ranieri is a free agent after he was fired by Leicester City, just months after winning a fairy-tale Premier League title.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Crystal Palace have asked Ranieri if he is interested in taking over their bench.

He has also received a call from Sunderland.

The Premier League club will need to hire its eighth manager in seven years, as Allardyce released a statement today confirming he would quit just five months into a contract that was meant to run to June 2019.

“I want to be able to savour life while I’m still relatively young and when I’m still relatively healthy enough to do all the things I want to do, like travel, spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager,” wrote the 62-year-old.

“This is the right time for me. I have no ambitions to take another job. I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more